Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Launch Expected at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are expected to launch at the ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ event on March 17. The event will kickstart at 8:30 PM IST. It is a global launch event and the India launch of two phones will happen later. The Galaxy A52 and A72 will arrive as successors to the popular Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 smartphones. Both the phones are rumoured to come in 4G and 5G models. The 4G models could have Snapdragon 720G underneath, whereas the 5G models may arrive with Snapdragon 750G SoC. If Samsung decides to launch the 5G models in India, we could see the prices of devices going above Rs 30,000. That said, only 4G models of Galaxy A52 and A72 are expected to launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy A72: Rumoured Specifications and Features

Going by the rumours on the web, the Galaxy A72 is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As noted, the Galaxy A72 4G could be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and the A72 5G will likely have Snapdragon 750G underneath. It might come in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

Cameras on the Galaxy A72 4G and 5G models may include a 64MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a couple of 5MP snapper. This phone might have a 32MP selfie shooter. Samsung is said to add a beefy 5000mAh battery to the Galaxy A72 along with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Rumoured Specifications and Features

On the other hand, we have the Galaxy A52 4G and 5G which might share a lot of its spec-sheet with the Galaxy A72, like the chipsets and cameras. Towards the front, the Galaxy A52 is said to sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both the phones will run Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box. The Galaxy A52 4G and 5G models may have a 4500mAh battery underneath along with the same 25W fast charging support.

As noted, the prices of the Galaxy A52 and A72 will be revealed next week at the launch event. Indian prices could hover around the Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 price point.