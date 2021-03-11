Government Delays BSNL and MTNL Merger Owing to Financial Reasons

This decision from the government will not surprise many because the telcos are struggling to compete in the industry

By March 11th, 2021 AT 9:29 AM
  • BSNL
  • MTNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Government Delays BSNL and MTNL Merger

    The merger between state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL is delayed owing to financial reasons. Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister of Electronics and Information Technology, said the decision has been taken considering several factors. As we already know, the financial situation of both BSNL and MTNL is not in a great position. MTNL, on the other hand, is riddled with high debt at the moment. The minister also said that the government is undertaking a close look at the service integration between BSNL and MTNL. To recall, the Union Cabinet approved the merger plan of BSNL and MTNL back in 2019, alongside providing a major revival plan to the former.

    BSNL and MTNL Merger Plan Deferred For Now

    In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government would undertake “close cooperation and service integration between BSNL and MTNL.” As of this writing, MTNL’s debt stands at around Rs 20,000 crore.

    This decision from the government will not surprise many because the telcos are struggling to compete in the industry. Private telecom operators are investing heavily in 4G services, but both BSNL and MTNL are still offering 3G services to the customers.

    At the end of 2019, the Union Cabinet approved a revival package to BSNL and gave the nod to merge two government-owned PSUs. The telcos benefited from this revival package as they were able to cut monthly employee wages with a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). Overall, the revival plan of the telco was estimated to cost around Rs 70,000 crore.

    If everything goes as planned, MTNL will act as a subsidiary of BSNL post the merger, but the confirmation is here that the merger plan is deferred indefinitely. Both the telcos were also expected 4G spectrum from the DoT as part of this revival plan itself.

    In January this year, a six-member Group of Ministers (GoM) reportedly called the merger would not have a positive impact on any party. They said the merger wouldn’t be ‘beneficial’ or ‘feasible’ as the telcos are struggling to have positive cash flow.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Launch Expected at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event

    Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are expected to launch at the ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ event on March 17....

    module-4-img

    Government Delays BSNL and MTNL Merger Owing to Financial Reasons

    The merger between state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL is delayed owing to financial reasons. Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister of...

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Leads India’s Broadband Speeds in Q4 2020, Vi Tops Mobile Internet Speeds: Ookla

    Ookla today released a new report highlighting India’s performance in the last quarter of 2020. The latest Q4 2020 report...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Broadband: Latency and Bandwidth Are Not the Same Thing

    module-4-img

    Vi Likely to Enhance Network Capacity in 6 Circles With the Help of Chinese Gear Makers

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX766 Ultra-Wide Angle Shooter

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Brings 4 Prepaid Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription