JioFiber Leads India’s Broadband Speeds in Q4 2020, Vi Tops Mobile Internet Speeds: Ookla

Ookla today released a new report highlighting India’s performance in the last quarter of 2020. The latest Q4 2020 report from Ookla says Reliance JioFiber achieved the highest average speeds on wired broadband, whereas Vodafone Idea is leading the mobile internet speeds chart. The network performance measuring firm also says India has seen strong internet speed increases during the whole of 2020. Indian telcos and broadband operators continue to invest in network upgradation and expansion, resulting in better and faster speeds. Furthermore, India has the best mean fixed broadband speeds among the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, whereas the Maldives leads the mobile internet speeds.

Ookla Rates JioFiber as the Fastest Fixed Broadband Operator

As per the Speedtest Consumer Sentiment data gathered by Ookla, JioFiber had the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband among other top provides during Q4 2020. Jio also had the highest rating at 3.7 stars and the only positive Net Promoter Score (NPS). ACT Fibernet was second on the list, followed by Airtel Xstream Fiber and Excitel. Ookla says ACT Fibernet and Excitel had the same star rating, while the former had a higher NPS.

Similar to what the Netflix ISP Speed Index report for February 2021 said, BSNL had the slowest mean download speed during the same period. Hathway had the lowest rating and the lowest NPS. The graph posted by Ookla shows JioFiber has mean download speed of around 80 Mbps, whereas ACT Fibernet achieved 75 Mbps speed.

Vodafone Idea Achieved Around 15 Mbps Average Download Speed

Moving onto the telecom side of things, Vodafone Idea achieved the fastest average mobile download speed during Q4 2020. Ookla also said that Vi increased its download speed performance lead over Airtel which was the leader in Q3 2020. The graph shows Vi achieved a mean download speed of over 15 Mbps. Airtel is second on the list with around 14 Mbps average speed. Jio ranked third with a 10 Mbps average speed.

In Consumer Sentiment Ratings, Vi tied with Bharti Airtel, whereas Jio came in third place across all the three parameters- performance, ratings and NPS. Vi led Airtel and Jio on NPS, but none of the providers’ scores were positive, indicating that customers were not likely to recommend any of the providers, added Ookla in its latest report.

Ookla Compares Broadband and Mobile Data Speeds Across SAARC Countries

The report also indicates the performance of broadband and telecom operators in SAARC countries (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka). India leads the wired broadband internet speeds but falls short in the mobile internet speeds section. Maldives, which already has 5G services, tops the mobile speeds category.

The state of 5G in India is uncertain at the moment, but we will have more details in the coming months as the 5G spectrum auction inches closer.