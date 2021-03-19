Micromax In 1 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India Under Rs 10,000

Micromax marked its return in India to the smartphone industry on November 3, 2020, by launching the Micromax Note 1 and In 1b. Today, the smartphone maker has launched the Micromax In 1 in India, and it is again an entry-level 4G smartphone. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and will come with a giant 5,000mAh battery. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Micromax In 1.

Micromax In 1 Specification

The Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display offering 400 nits of peak brightness and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card).

The device sports a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro-sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie sensor in a hole-punch cutout.

The device supports 4G dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port in the connectivity department. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The device comes with support for L1 Widevine that means users can play high-definition (HD) content on apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

Micromax In 1 Price

Micromax In 1 has launched in two different variants – 4GB+64GB (base) and 6GB+128GB (top). The base is variant is available for an introductory price of Rs 9,999, and the top variant is available for Rs 11,499.

The device will be available in two colour options with a gradient back – Blue and Purple. Its first sale will start on March 26, 2021, at 12 PM via Flipkart and the official website of Micromax India.