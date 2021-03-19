Micromax In 1 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India Under Rs 10,000

Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1 in India and it is again an entry-level 4G smartphone

By March 19th, 2021 AT 2:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    micromax-in-1-india-under-10000

    Micromax marked its return in India to the smartphone industry on November 3, 2020, by launching the Micromax Note 1 and In 1b. Today, the smartphone maker has launched the Micromax In 1 in India, and it is again an entry-level 4G smartphone. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and will come with a giant 5,000mAh battery. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Micromax In 1.

    Micromax In 1 Specification

    The Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display offering 400 nits of peak brightness and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card).

    The device sports a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro-sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie sensor in a hole-punch cutout.

    The device supports 4G dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port in the connectivity department. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The device comes with support for L1 Widevine that means users can play high-definition (HD) content on apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

    Micromax In 1 Price

    Micromax In 1 has launched in two different variants – 4GB+64GB (base) and 6GB+128GB (top). The base is variant is available for an introductory price of Rs 9,999, and the top variant is available for Rs 11,499.

    The device will be available in two colour options with a gradient back – Blue and Purple. Its first sale will start on March 26, 2021, at 12 PM via Flipkart and the official website of Micromax India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A72, A52 Launched in India With Up to 8GB RAM

    Samsung has launched two new devices for its ‘A’ series in India – Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52. Both the...

    module-4-img

    Pokemon Go Holi Event for Indian Users to Start from March 28

    Pokemon Go, one of the most popular online gaming applications both on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store,...

    module-4-img

    Micromax In 1 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India Under Rs 10,000

    Micromax marked its return in India to the smartphone industry on November 3, 2020, by launching the Micromax Note 1...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Bundle for Xbox and PlayStation Available

    module-4-img

    Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 Launched in India at Affordable Prices

    module-4-img

    Attractive Entry-Level Broadband Plans Couldn’t Help Jio and Airtel Much

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Has a Future Ready Network for 5G: Ravinder Takkar