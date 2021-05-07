5G Trials in India Without Chinese Tech Makes US Happy

5G in India has been a long-lost dream which is finally taking shape in the present period. Back on Tuesday, the Department of Telecom (DoT) in India approved the renowned telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and MTNL to conduct 5G trials. However, none of the entities will be using the technologies of Chinese vendors. As the government has barred Chinese companies from supplying telecom equipment and technology for the 5G trials, top US lawmakers have applauded the decision of not allowing Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials in the country. As reported by PTI, the previous Trump administration had designated the Chinese tech companies as posing a national security risk in their reign.

India’s Decision is Good News for the Citizens and World

Michael McCaul, Chairman of China Task Force and Lead Republican of House Foreign Affairs Committee, marked that India’s decision to exclude Chinese entities Huawei and ZTE from its 5G trials is good news for citizens of India and the entire world. He also added that the People’s Republic of China law requires Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, to work for the Chinese Community Party if asked.

The US is Pushing Nations to Avoid Technology Controlled by Communist Party of China

Since there have been many security concerns revolving around technology developed by Chinese companies, the US is asking other nations not to opt for the technology that is controlled by the Communist Party of China. McCaul added that the security risk could not be mitigated unless these companies are excluded from the networks.

He also showed his gratitude towards India for recognising the threat and proving its global leadership in the fight against security threats posed by the Chinese Community Party (CCP) controlled technology. Congressman Mike Waltz also expressed his gratitude towards India and marked that since India is the largest democracy in the world, it will be a critical ally in confronting the Chinese and securing supply chains.

Even though Huawei and ZTE have explicitly slashed the allegations of security risks made by various nations, slowly nations are turning against the use of Chinese technology in developing the 5G footprint across the globe. India is the newest addition to the list, which is expected to include other developed nations in the coming future.