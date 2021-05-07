Redmi Flagships to Only Make Use of AMOLED Panels: Report

Xiaomi has been on a roll in recent times, with devices from the company reminding us of the good old days when the company launched the Note 3, a device miles ahead of the competition. The same philosophy is evident with the Note 10 lineup.

What sets the Note 10 series, be it the Note 10 Pro Max or the Note 10 is the impressive spec sheet that accompanies the device and, more importantly, the display. Xiaomi decided to include AMOLED panels for all three devices, bringing an FHD+ AMOLED panel at a low price of Rs 12,000 (Rs 12,500 post price hike)

It seems that this has played to the company’s favour, as it has been confirmed via officials from Xiaomi that the future flagships offered by the budget entity, Redmi will all feature AMOLED panels, with LCD panels being a thing of the past for the company.

All Redmi Flagships To Feature AMOLED Panels: Liu Weibing

The confirmation regarding this came after a poll that was conducted by Redmi’s general manager, who is also the VP of Xiaomi, Liu Weibing on Weibo.

According to a report by MyDrivers, the first one to spot this poll, it asks users to select from LCD and LED displays, to which, quite evidently, most chose the latter. In response to this, Weibing responded to a user’s query regarding whether or not a Redmi device with the Snapdragon 870 chip will sport an LCD screen.

To this, he answered no, with the VP recommending the Redmi K30s, which is available in China for an LCD screen touting device that also sports the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

This hints at the possibility of Redmi phones in the future forgoing the LCD display based devices and instead offer AMOLED screens, which, considering the status the display holds amongst the general public might be a step in the right direction.

Do note however that this report is for the Chinese market and there is no indication regarding this in the context of the Indian market, so we may be subject to LCD based devices from Redmi, be it budget or flagship, for the time being.

This step of moving from LCD to AMOLED panels seems to be one that is being followed by certain Chinese OEMs since Realme too decided to launch its number series devices, currently consisting of the Realme 8 and 8 Pro with AMOLED panels, albeit with a basic refresh rate of 60Hz. Oddly the Realme 8 5G does not sport an AMOLED panel, making use of the older 90Hz LCD.