OTT TV Shows for Tamil Users that are Coming Soon

The original Tamil content on OTT Platforms has been rising lately. Suzhal: The Vortex on Amazon Prime has been one of the latest Tamil thriller series that can be the turning point of the whole industry and Tamil OTT, which started with a humdrum and a series of foul language. We have a list of Tamil content lined up for you that are available on the OTT Platform; let's take a look at it.

1- The Village (Amazon Prime)

The Tamil web series, The Village is directed by Milind Rau, is based on a horror novel written by Yali. Starring Arya, Divya Pillai, Aadukalam Naren, and George M, among many others, this series is India's first comic horror adaptation and is ready to premiere on Amazon Prime.

2- Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie (Amazon Prime)

Vadhandhi is a Tamil black thriller series about the murder of a beautiful young girl. The series is written, directed, and produced by Andrew Louis, starring S.J. Suryah, Laila, M. Nassar, and Sanjana. The show is soon going to be premiered on Amazon Prime.

3- MY3 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Directed by Rajesh and produced by Trendloud, MY3 is an entertaining robotic story full of emotions and light-hearted comedy. The show starring Hansika Motwani, Mugen Rao and Shanthanu, along with others, in which she can be seen playing double roles. The show is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

4- Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Directed by a team of amazing directors such as Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakhtivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar and Akshay Sunder, this is an anthology series that explores six universally diverse stories having different moods and shades of love. The Modern Love starring Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, and Ashok Selvan, among many others, is going to be released on Amazon Prime soon.