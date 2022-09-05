Poco M5 Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Launched in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Poco M5 comes with a 6.58-inch display with 90Hz FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display. Poco has equipped the smartphone with a true smart display which can adapt to 30Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate intelligently depending on the kind of content that is on the screen. The adaptive refresh rate would enable the smartphone to save battery.

Highlights

  • Poco has just launched the Poco M5 in India.
  • Poco M5 comes with a 'premium-leather-like' design language and a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear.
  • There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging.

Follow Us

Poco M5

Poco has just launched the Poco M5 in India. It is an affordable 4G smartphone powered by the latest mobile platform for 4G devices from MediaTek. The device sports the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is built on the 6nm process and, as per MediaTek, would allow users to fulfil their gaming needs. Poco M5 comes with a 'premium-leather-like' design language and a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at all the specifications and the price of the smartphone.

Poco M5 Specifications in India

The Poco M5 comes with a 6.58-inch display with 90Hz FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display. Poco has equipped the smartphone with a true smart display which can adapt to 30Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate intelligently depending on the kind of content that is on the screen. The adaptive refresh rate would enable the smartphone to save battery. As mentioned above, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. The Poco M5 also comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.

Poco M5 Price in India

The Poco M5 has launched in India in two variants:

a) 4GB+64GB = Rs 12,499

b) 6GB+128GB = Rs 14,499

There's also a BBD Sale discount if the users are making the purchase through the ICICI and Axis Bank cards. The discount would amount to Rs 1500. So the effective price of both the models would become Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999.

Further, users would be able to get a free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and six months of free screen protection. The device will go on the first sale on September 13.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments