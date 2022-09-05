Poco M5 Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Launched in India

Poco has just launched the Poco M5 in India. It is an affordable 4G smartphone powered by the latest mobile platform for 4G devices from MediaTek. The device sports the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is built on the 6nm process and, as per MediaTek, would allow users to fulfil their gaming needs. Poco M5 comes with a 'premium-leather-like' design language and a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at all the specifications and the price of the smartphone.

Poco M5 Specifications in India

The Poco M5 comes with a 6.58-inch display with 90Hz FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display. Poco has equipped the smartphone with a true smart display which can adapt to 30Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate intelligently depending on the kind of content that is on the screen. The adaptive refresh rate would enable the smartphone to save battery. As mentioned above, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. The Poco M5 also comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.

Poco M5 Price in India

The Poco M5 has launched in India in two variants:

a) 4GB+64GB = Rs 12,499

b) 6GB+128GB = Rs 14,499

There's also a BBD Sale discount if the users are making the purchase through the ICICI and Axis Bank cards. The discount would amount to Rs 1500. So the effective price of both the models would become Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999.

Further, users would be able to get a free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and six months of free screen protection. The device will go on the first sale on September 13.