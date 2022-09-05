Apple AirPods Pro 2 Might Also Launch alongside iPhone 14 Series

There isn't much information available at this time on the AirPods Pro 2's specifications and features. According to rumours, the design won't undergo many modifications, and the in-ear fit will remain same to guarantee a sufficient noise-isolating seal for active noise cancellation to work.

  • The new iPhone 14 series will be unveiled by Apple later this week.
  • The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled during the forthcoming Apple event on September 7.
  • Apple might even reveal a new 'H2' system-on-chip that will run the updated AirPods.

The new iPhone 14 series will be unveiled by Apple later this week. A recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled during the forthcoming Apple event on September 7. Late in 2019, Apple unveiled the initial AirPods Pro headset, and a rumoured sequel has been making the rounds in the media ever since. The new AirPods Pro 2 could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple's planned "Far Out" launch event, which was previously thought to take place later this year, contrary to original expectations.

The most recent rumour was published by Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, which was written by Apple specialist Mark Gurman. In addition to the much-anticipated Apple AirPods Pro 2, Gurman now claims that the company will also introduce the much-anticipated iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 at the September 7 event. For owners of flagship TWS, the original AirPods Pro, which debuted in late 2019, is still a viable alternative. Its age, however, might make an update necessary.

There isn't much information available at this time on the AirPods Pro 2's specifications and features. According to rumours, the design won't undergo many modifications, and the in-ear fit will remain the same to guarantee a sufficient noise-isolating seal for active noise cancellation to work. Although it might be smaller, the charging case is anticipated to allow MagSafe wireless charging. Additionally, it's expected that features like Spatial Audio will make a comeback. Apple might even reveal a new 'H2' system-on-chip that will run the updated AirPods.

Additionally, it's possible that Apple will switch to USB Type-C charging for the AirPods Pro 2. This change might be applied to all of the company's products, including the iPhone 14 series. All of this is anticipated to be revealed on September 7 during Apple's "Far Out" event, which will take place at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

