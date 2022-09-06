Airtel and Jio to Grow with 5G at Vi’s Expense

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With 5G, history will repeat itself for Airtel, Jio and Vi. Again, Vi won't have as much money and resources, and again, Airtel and Jio would gain customers at its expense. Already, many customers are leaving Vi's networks to join Airtel and Jio's networks. This would only be more evident in the 5G era. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the only two telecom operators who are making money in the Indian market among all the telcos.
  • Vi doesn't even have the funds to fuel capex for both 5G and 4G.
  • Airtel would also be launching commercial 5G network services around October 2022.

Follow Us

5G

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the only two telecom operators who are making money in the Indian market among all the telcos. Well, there aren't really too many players. The only ones which are not making profits are Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). BSNL is a state-run telecom operator, while Vodafone Idea is a private company. This makes Vi the only telecom operator which is private and isn't making money. That's a rough spot to be in. Because the telecom business requires huge investments continuously in the infrastructure to deploy new generation technologies, the company that isn't making money or doesn't have money will get severely left behind. In this case, that company is Vodafone Idea. Airtel and Jio are regular with the profits and have free cash flows to invest and deleverage at the same time.

5G Gains for Airtel and Jio will Come at Vi's Expensive

With 5G, history will repeat itself for Airtel, Jio and Vi. Again, Vi won't have as much money and resources, and again, Airtel and Jio would gain customers at its expense. Already, many customers are leaving Vi's networks to join Airtel and Jio's networks. This would only be more evident in the 5G era.

Vi doesn't even have the funds to fuel capex for both 5G and 4G. Vodafone Idea is making ends meet anyhow it can. But recently, it prepaid a Rs 2700 crore loan to the State Bank of India (SBI). This prepayment was to gain the confidence of the lenders. It would be interesting to see if it made any difference. The telco is in talks with several banks to arrange funds for 5G equipment.

At the same time, Airtel and Jio are already laying the infrastructure to deploy 5G. Jio has already announced the name of the cities it would bring 5G to. Jio's 5G network launch would come in four cities initially - Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Airtel would also be launching commercial 5G network services around October 2022. It is only Vi which has not said anything about the 5G launch timeline yet. It is also worth factoring in that when the 5G expansion is concerned, Jio and Airtel would be much faster due to the free flow of funds than Vodafone Idea. This would mean that Vi customers would need to switch to Jio or Airtel if they need 5G.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments