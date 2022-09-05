The Cupertino tech giant Apple is soon going to launch a couple of new products in its upcoming launch event on September 7, 2022. We will likely get to see a new iPhone series and a new Apple Watch series. Now, according to a fresh development, Apple is soon expected to discontinue a product. It is the Apple Watch Series 3 that is currently available globally in the Apple stores that is going to be discontinued. As per an IANS report (via MacRumors), the Watch Series 3 has already gone out of stock in the UK and Australian markets.

Further, the upcoming watchOS 9 with the Watch Series 8 would not be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3. Thus, Apple is most likely going to discontinue the product.

This time around, Apple is expected to launch multiple Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch 8, Watch 8 Pro, and Watch SE second-generation. The new Watch SE would likely become a viable replacement for the Watch Series 3 devices. On Wednesday, Apple will conduct its global event for the new products.

Apple will be doing an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic. The event will also be live-streamed for users across the world. In India, it would start at 10:30 PM on Wednesday night.