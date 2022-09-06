Liger OTT Release Date Locked: See Complete Details

Liger, a recent release starring Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, hasn't done well in the theatres. It was released on August 25, 2022. While the producers couldn't make much money with the theatrical release, they will have an opportunity to make some by selling the rights of digital streaming to an OTT platform. Now, the OTT release date of the movie has been locked. Take a look at the complete details below.

Liger OTT Release Platform and Date

Liger would be available for online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 30, 2022. Reportedly, the producers had already shipped off the rights to the streaming platform before the movie made it to the theatres. Disney+ Hotstar had to pay a significant sum to get the rights for the movie.

But the star power of the movie has apparently made no big difference in the box office collections. After seeing a decent opening of Rs 33 crore on the first day, the figures started dropping. Deverakonda's performance has been called good. But a weak storyline has been the downfall of the movie.