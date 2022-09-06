Liger OTT Release Date Locked: See Complete Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Liger would be available for online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 30, 2022. Reportedly, the producers had already shipped off the rights to the streaming platform before the movie made it to the theatres. Disney+ Hotstar had to pay a significant sum to get the rights for the movie. 

Highlights

  • Liger, a recent release starring Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, hasn't done well in the theatres.
  • The OTT release date of the movie has been locked.
  • Liger would be available for online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 30, 2022.

Follow Us

Liger

Liger, a recent release starring Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda, hasn't done well in the theatres. It was released on August 25, 2022. While the producers couldn't make much money with the theatrical release, they will have an opportunity to make some by selling the rights of digital streaming to an OTT platform. Now, the OTT release date of the movie has been locked. Take a look at the complete details below.

Liger OTT Release Platform and Date

Liger would be available for online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 30, 2022. Reportedly, the producers had already shipped off the rights to the streaming platform before the movie made it to the theatres. Disney+ Hotstar had to pay a significant sum to get the rights for the movie.

But the star power of the movie has apparently made no big difference in the box office collections. After seeing a decent opening of Rs 33 crore on the first day, the figures started dropping. Deverakonda's performance has been called good. But a weak storyline has been the downfall of the movie.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments