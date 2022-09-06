Redmi A1 with MediaTek Helio A22 Launched in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Redmi A1 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The speakers on the smartphone are at the top. There's a pre-installed FM radio application for delivering regular entertainment to consumers. A highlight of the smartphone is its big battery.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi launched three new smartphones in India on Tuesday.
  • Xiaomi has tried to pack the most it could on Redmi A1 for an affordable price.
  • Redmi A1 will be available in India in a single memory variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 6,499.

Follow Us

Redmi A1

Xiaomi launched three new smartphones in India on Tuesday. Two of these devices were Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G. The third device is the Redmi A1. It is an affordable smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The smartphone is geared for basic use and offers 4G connectivity access to the masses. Xiaomi has tried to pack the most it could on Redmi A1 for an affordable price. Let's see what the device is all about.

Redmi A1 Specifications in India

The Redmi A1 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The speakers on the smartphone are at the top. There's a pre-installed FM radio application for delivering regular entertainment to consumers. A highlight of the smartphone is its big battery. The device packs a 5000mAh battery which could go all day long without any interruption, said Xiaomi.

As mentioned, the Redmi A1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 12 out of the box. It will be available in three colour options - Light Blue, Light Green, and Black. The Redmi A1 houses an 8MP dual-AI camera and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies.

Let's take a look at the price of the Redmi A1 in India.

Redmi A1 Price in India

Redmi A1 will be available in India in a single memory variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 6,499. The device will go on the first sale on September 9, 2022, at 4 PM via Amazon's official website and Xiaomi's retail channels in India (both online and offline).

Realme also launched a 4G smartphone under Rs 10,000 today, namely, Realme C33. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Realme C33 by clicking here.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments