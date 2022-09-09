eSIM Popularity Growing Amongst Consumers

If you saw the recent Apple event, you know that Apple has completely shifted to eSIM with the iPhone 14 series in the United States (US). This brings a super interesting question, is eSIM actually what consumers want? Well, according to an Amdocs report, the answer is yes. As per a research published by Amdocs, consumers are ready to wave goodbye to their plastic SIM cards and welcome the next generation of eSIM technology to their smartphones.

For the unaware, eSIM is an embedded, digital SIM that enables users to connect with the mobile network of a particular telecom service provider (TSP) without the need for a physical SIM card inside the device. Companies such as Apple and Samsung are already offering smartphones with eSIM support. Globally, there are over 200 mobile service providers who provide their customers' with eSIM services.

According to the eSIM Consumer Pulse Report 2022, commissioned by Amdocs and conducted by Dynata, over 81% of the respondents in the research were in favour of or open to the idea of an eSIM-only future. Further, over 58% of the consumers want their TSPs to integrate eSIM into their offerings.

Why Do Consumers Want eSIM?

The research also focused on why consumers thought an eSIM was a good idea. As per the study, consumers are energised by the fact that they can switch between operators and plans instantly with an eSIM. One our of every three consumers surveyed across the UK, Australia, and the US said that this is the biggest benefit of an eSIM.

Further, the consumers also like the fact that purchasing an eSIM is a hassle-free process as there's no need to buy a physical SIM, and some users were excited about the prospect of an entirely digital experience. There were also consumers who liked the fact that they could avoid roaming charges with eSIMs and could also help the environment by getting rid of plastic SIM cards.