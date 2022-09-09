How fast is iPhone 14 Pro from the iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Apple. The device was unveiled by the company on September 7, 2022, and will be on pre-order today, i.e., on September 9, 2022. Apple has used a new chip inside the iPhone 14 Pro, which is the A16 Bionic. The iPhone 13 Pro runs on the previous generation A15 Bionic. If you want to know about the difference between these two devices, click here. But if you want to know just how fast or powerful the iPhone 14 Pro is compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, then keep reading ahead.

iPhone 14 Pro is Nearly 9% Faster than iPhone 13 Pro

The Geekbench listing of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has scored 1879 in single-core performance and 4664 in multi-core performance. The iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 1729 in single-core performance and 3831 in multi-core performance. This is an improvement of about 8.7% in single-core performance for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and about 22% in multi-core performance.

According to a report from Gadgets360, both iPhones were running on iOS 16 during the test. This is a significant performance gain in both the single and multi-core areas. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only iPhones currently that will get the support for AOD (Always-on-Display) because these iPhones come with an LTPO panel on display which can help significantly in saving battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro models have been discontinued by Apple on its official Online Store in India. But you can still get it from other retailers in India. iPhone 14 Pro also comes with several enhancements in the camera department and now also supports Action Mode for stable video recording and Cinematic Mode shooting in 4K 30fps. The iPhone 14 Pro will start in India at Rs 1,29,900, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,39,900. Let us know in the comments below if you are thinking of purchasing an iPhone.

