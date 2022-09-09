iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island is Smart: Carl Pei, Nothing Founder

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Apple is known for bringing the most common features late to its devices which Android users have been using for years. But like always, Apple's execution of any feature it brings to the iPhone is excellent. 

iPhone

Nothing Phone 1 has been compared to iPhone 13's design quite a lot. Upon the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Carl Pei, founder of Nothing, had something positive to say about the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple introduced something new to the world with 'Dynamic Island'. While it sounded funny at first, however, as Apple explained how it works, it started making a lot of sense. Carl Pei called Dynamic Island a smart feature. His tweet read, "Dynamic Island is smart".

This wasn't the only thing that Carl Pei liked about the iPhone 14 Pro. He also commented on the AOD (Always-on-Display) that Apple introduced. Note that the AOD function will only be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro series models for now because of hardware limitations on the other existing iPhones. iPhone 14 Pro has an LTPO panel, which helps in conserving battery with AOD. In theory, if Apple introduces AOD on other iPhones without an LTPO panel, it would suck the battery of the devices faster.

Pei said, "AOD is late but the best implementation I've seen". It is rare for competing brands to tweet positive comments about each other. Pei seems to be above that and has openly praised Apple for the things he liked on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple is known for bringing the most common features late to its devices which Android users have been using for years. But like always, Apple's execution of any feature it brings to the iPhone is excellent.

