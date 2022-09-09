Samsung, NEC, Fujitsu Were Top O-RAN Vendors in H1 2022

It is worth noting that North America and the Asia Pacific were driving more than 95% of the Open RAN market in Q2 2022. Now, as per the report, the baseline forecast of O-RAN revenue is to more than double in 2022. 

Samsung

The adoption of Open RAN (Radio Access Networks) is picking pace globally. Telcos know the advantage that O-RAN deployment has over the traditional route. According to Dell' Oro Group, Samsung, NEC, and Fujitsu were the top O-RAN revenue suppliers in H1 2022. The total revenues from O-RAN accelerated at a torrid pace in the first half of 2022, resulting in yet another short-term upward forecast revision, said Dell' Oro Group. O-RAN revenues in the North America region increased nearly four-fold YoY (Year-on-Year).

It is worth noting that North America and the Asia Pacific were driving more than 95% of the Open RAN market in Q2 2022. Now, as per the report, the baseline forecast of O-RAN revenue is to more than double in 2022.

In 2022, O-RAN is estimated to account for more than 5% of the RAN market globally. Countries such as India would also see O-RAN deployments in the near future.

 

