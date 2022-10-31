BSNL May Ditch TCS, Tejas and C-DoT and Go with Jio for Upgrading to 5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

BSNL is facing troubles with zeroing in on the choice of supplier for 4G equipment. The state-run telco can only choose from local firms as the govt has strictly said no to going with foreign vendors. Despite being the frontrunners for helping BSNL launch 4G networks, the Tata Group consortium, including C-DoT, might go out of the race. 

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) may go with Reliance Jio to upgrade its networks to 4G throughout the country.
  • Reliance Jio has reportedly developed an indigenous EPC (4G core) which can also be later upgraded to 5G.
  • The reason why BSNL might look to ditch Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) consortium is because of higher cost.

Follow Us

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) may go with Reliance Jio to upgrade its networks to 4G throughout the country. Reliance Jio has reportedly developed an indigenous EPC (4G core) which can also be later upgraded to 5G. The reason why BSNL might look to ditch Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) consortium is because of higher cost. BSNL feels like the bid prices presented by the Tata Group are too high. The state-run telecom operator is looking to upgrade over 1,00,000 towers around the country to 4G.

BSNL Can't Zero in On the Supplier

BSNL is facing troubles with zeroing in on the choice of supplier for 4G equipment. The state-run telco can only choose from local firms as the govt has strictly said no to going with foreign vendors. Despite being the frontrunners for helping BSNL launch 4G networks, the Tata Group consortium, including C-DoT, might go out of the race.

As per a report from the TOI, for each and every bid that the consortium has made, the price quoted has gone above Rs 20,000 crore. But BSNL's internal estimates only suggest that it should, at a maximum cost Rs 17,173 crore. BSNL's internal report suggests that Reliance Jio is also a viable option if the costs can be kept in check.

Along with this, other companies such as L&T, HFCL, and Tech Mahindra also need to be considered as they have shown proof of concept. But all of this may delay the project by 18 months. This would be a significant delay again and then would rule BSNL completely out of the market. BSNL needs to anyhow start deploying 4G across the country as soon as possible, or else its goals of upgrading to 5G in the coming years will be delayed as well.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel 5G, launched during IMC 2022 by PM Modi, is live in 8 cities. Let's look at these cities in-depth, their importance and the circles in which Airtel 5G Plus is live.
By Srikapardhi
Apple Watch Ultra Features Listed
Apple Watch Ultra Features Listed
Apple Watch Ultra is an ultimate essential exploration tool designed to take on extreme environments, elevations and temperatures. With a range of health and safety features, not just another watch.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments