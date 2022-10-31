Vivo X90 Series Camera Details Leaked, See Everything

The X90 series is expected to be released soon by Vivo. In China, the company is expected to release three new premium smartphones under this series. The Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ 5G are most likely going to be the devices in the new series. The X90 Pro+ 5G will have cutting-edge hardware. Vivo is expected to release phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoCs. The X90 Pro+ 5G will also be equipped with the best-in-class camera hardware.

A recent report by GSM Arena has revealed some information about the series that Vivo has not officially confirmed. According to the rumours, Vivo will introduce its X90 series with a camera sensor that measures 1-inch. The report sheds more light on the camera sensor, even though this specific piece of information has been circulating online for some time. It has become sort of a norm for the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to include a 1-inch camera sensor on their device to make it look good.

The X90 series will launch with a new 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor, claims GSM Arena. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra uses the same sensor as this one. Additionally, the recently unveiled new V2 chip will be present. The chip is intended to enhance camera performance in low-light situations and portrait mode as well.

In addition, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto camera sensor is reportedly included in the X90 series of smartphones. To create 16MP images, it will employ 3-exposure staggered HDR and 4-in-1 pixel binning.

A 50MP portrait sensor will also be part of the X90 series. The 13MP portrait sensor used in the current models will be replaced by the new Sony IMX758 sensor. According to the report, the X90 series will support Dolby Vision for shooting, editing, and viewing, just like the iPhone 14.

More Insights on the New X90 Series

According to previous rumours, the X90 series will have a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with support for refresh rates up to 120Hz. A curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate will be featured on the X90 Pro+. Additionally, Vivo is rumoured to support fast charging at up to 120W and have a battery capacity of up to 5000mAh.

As previously stated, the X90 series will use either MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. November is probably when the new flagship SoCs will be unveiled. The phones are anticipated to be released by Vivo in December 2022. Early in the following year, the products are likely to make their debut on the Indian smartphone market.