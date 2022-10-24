Bengaluru Welcomes the Opening of Vivo’s Biggest Flagship Store in India

Today, the cutting-edge global smartphone company Vivo announced the opening of its largest flagship Experience Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka's Indiranagar neighbourhood. It is a sizable 5000-square-foot store with product experience zones on the first floor and a service centre on the ground floor. The company stated that by the end of this year, it hopes to have roughly 650 exclusive locations in total.

Vivo Intends To Boost the Number of Its Exclusive Stores in India

The whole line of Vivo products is on display in the product experience zone of the company's new flagship store in Bengaluru. Customers in Bengaluru will be able to genuinely experience product features at the Flagship store, which will offer a one-of-a-kind retail experience. The brand will attempt to engage with customers successfully by holding frequent vivo Fan Club activities in this new store, which has a top-notch design and a designated consumer activity area.

The whole selection of Vivo accessories can be seen in the accessory and IoT zone. At the gaming experience zone, users can test out the Ultra Game Mode. Users can modify the game settings here to enhance their play experience. For studying various methods of taking images with a Vivo phone, there is a consumer activity and a photo zone. Users can interact with Vivo's management and take part in fan club activities.

In related developments, recent research by Canalys estimates that Vivo will hold a 16 percent market share in India during the third quarter of 2022. The business is currently ranked third in India's market, which is currently dominated by Samsung and Xiaomi (each with an 18% and 21% market share).

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback on specific credit and debit cards, as well as EMI transactions on all in-stock phones, are available to customers who visit the store before Diwali. Additionally, more than 100 winners of the lucky draw will have the opportunity to win the Vivo V25 Pro, the Vivo V25, and silver coins.