Vivo Says Most Devices will Support 5G SA by October 2022 End

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vivo offers a range of 5G smartphones in India. There are devices in the affordable range, mid-range as well as flagship range. The Vivo X70 Pro+ 5G was recently used by the company to showcase the 5G cloud gaming experience in partnership with Jio's gaming platform - JioGamesCloud, over the 5G SA network of Jio only. 

Highlights

  • Vivo has just announced that most of its smartphones will support 5G SA (standalone) by October 2022 end.
  • This is great news for users who are thinking of consuming the 5G services of Jio.
  • Reliance Jio will be deploying 5G SA in India, and that would require the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for their 5G devices which don't yet support Jio's 5G.

Follow Us

Vivo

Vivo has just announced that most of its smartphones will support 5G SA (standalone) by October 2022 end. This is great news for users who are thinking of consuming the 5G services of Jio. Reliance Jio will be deploying 5G SA in India, and that would require the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for their 5G devices which don't yet support Jio's 5G. This is a big announcement from Vivo and one that would instil a lot of consumer confidence in the brand's products.

Vivo offers a range of 5G smartphones in India. There are devices in the affordable range, mid-range as well as flagship range. The Vivo X70 Pro+ 5G was recently used by the company to showcase the 5G cloud gaming experience in partnership with Jio's gaming platform - JioGamesCloud, over the 5G SA network of Jio only.

Reliance Jio has already launched 5G services in four cities in India and will reach more cities by the year's end. The telco's 5G services are currently on an invite-only basis. To check for the invite, ensure that you are in the eligible city and have the MyJio app installed. Inside the MyJio app, you can let Jio know that you are interested in experiencing the 5G services. You will not be charged anything extra by the company for this.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments