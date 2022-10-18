Vivo has just announced that most of its smartphones will support 5G SA (standalone) by October 2022 end. This is great news for users who are thinking of consuming the 5G services of Jio. Reliance Jio will be deploying 5G SA in India, and that would require the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for their 5G devices which don't yet support Jio's 5G. This is a big announcement from Vivo and one that would instil a lot of consumer confidence in the brand's products.

Vivo offers a range of 5G smartphones in India. There are devices in the affordable range, mid-range as well as flagship range. The Vivo X70 Pro+ 5G was recently used by the company to showcase the 5G cloud gaming experience in partnership with Jio's gaming platform - JioGamesCloud, over the 5G SA network of Jio only.

Reliance Jio has already launched 5G services in four cities in India and will reach more cities by the year's end. The telco's 5G services are currently on an invite-only basis. To check for the invite, ensure that you are in the eligible city and have the MyJio app installed. Inside the MyJio app, you can let Jio know that you are interested in experiencing the 5G services. You will not be charged anything extra by the company for this.