Reliance Jio Removes Disney+ Hotstar from all Postpaid Plans too

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, recently removed the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit from all its prepaid plans. Now the only two prepaid plans which offer Disney+ Hotstar come with its Premium subscription. Alongside the prepaid plans, the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar is not visible in either of the postpaid plans of the telco. It was a silent move from the company. The reason for the removal of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit from the prepaid and postpaid plans wasn't given by Jio.

Reliance Jio Might Bring the Plans Back for the Users

The T20 World Cup has already started and it is frankly strange that Jio is not looking to bank on this. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) continue to offer these plans. This could also be a strategic move from Jio to push users to go for the Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundled prepaid plans which are more expensive in general.

Postpaid and prepaid users of Jio are not going to get the Dinsey+ Hotstar Mobile with their purchases anymore. This might affect some users, but overall, the company could be working on something and might launch new plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.