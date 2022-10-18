STL Says 100% of Optical Manufacturing Facilities are Zero Liquid Discharge Certified

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), on Tuesday, announced that 100% of its India manufacturing facilities are now Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) certified by Deutsch Quality Systems (DQS India).
  • This is a significant milestone for STL in its UN SDG goal of attaining 'Water Positivity by 2030'.
  • STL has followed the same practice in all of its manufacturing plants across Silvassa and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, India.

STL

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), on Tuesday, announced that 100% of its India manufacturing facilities are now Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) certified by Deutsch Quality Systems (DQS India). This is a significant milestone for STL in its UN SDG goal of attaining 'Water Positivity by 2030'. For STL, water management is a top priority in its materiality matrix. The demand for freshwater is going to increase by 70% in India by 2025, and currently, India only houses 4% of the world's entire freshwater reserves.

At STL, the water management process is carried out through Effluent Treatment (ETP), Sewage (STP), and Multi-effective Evaporator (MEE) plants. STL ensures that its water usage is as minimum as possible. The company takes the wastewater and chemically treats it to remove solid and chlorine particles.

STL has followed the same practice in all of its manufacturing plants across Silvassa and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, India. STL said that all of these combined efforts had helped the company recycle 145,000+ cubic meters of wastewater from manufacturing in FY22.

