Jio Keeps Lead over Airtel in Adding Most Wireless Users in August 2022

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the latest monthly performance data of the telecom operators. The data is for August 2022. While it is a new month, the story remains the same. Jio has increased its subscriber base with the biggest number overall, while Airtel is behind at the second spot. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) yet again lost users.

Reliance Jio added 3.2 million new users, while Airtel added 0.32 million new users. Note that here we are talking about wireless users. Jio basically added 10 times the amount of new wireless users that Airtel did.

BSNL and Vodafone Idea both lost 0.56 million and 1.9 million users, respectively. The net addition of wireless users in the month of August 2022 for the Indian telecom industry was 10,81,415 users or 1.08 million users.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have been the only two telcos that have added net wireless subscribers in the last few years. Vi and BSNL need to stop the subscriber churn rate and start adding subscribers somehow to ensure that they remain in the competition on equal terms.