Jio Keeps Lead over Airtel in Adding Most Wireless Users in August 2022

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio added 3.2 million new users, while Airtel added 0.32 million new users. Note that here we are talking about wireless users. Jio basically added 10 times the amount of new wireless users that Airtel did. BSNL and Vodafone Idea both lost 0.56 million and 1.9 million users, respectively.

Highlights

  • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the latest monthly performance data of the telecom operators.
  • Jio has increased its subscriber base with the biggest number overall, while Airtel is behind at the second spot.
  • BSNL and Vodafone Idea both lost 0.56 million and 1.9 million users, respectively.

Follow Us

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the latest monthly performance data of the telecom operators. The data is for August 2022. While it is a new month, the story remains the same. Jio has increased its subscriber base with the biggest number overall, while Airtel is behind at the second spot. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) yet again lost users.

Reliance Jio added 3.2 million new users, while Airtel added 0.32 million new users. Note that here we are talking about wireless users. Jio basically added 10 times the amount of new wireless users that Airtel did.

BSNL and Vodafone Idea both lost 0.56 million and 1.9 million users, respectively. The net addition of wireless users in the month of August 2022 for the Indian telecom industry was 10,81,415 users or 1.08 million users.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have been the only two telcos that have added net wireless subscribers in the last few years. Vi and BSNL need to stop the subscriber churn rate and start adding subscribers somehow to ensure that they remain in the competition on equal terms.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments