JioFiber Brings New Festive Offer till Oct 28: Get Rs 6500 Worth of Benefits

JioFiber, the largest internet service provider (ISP), has announced a new festive offer for consumers. This is a limited-period offer that will stay for users between October 18 to October 28, 2022. Under this offer, users will get up to Rs 6500 worth of benefits when they purchase a new JioFiber connection. The company has brought the offer for two plans only - Rs 599 and Rs 899. Note that this offer will be given to customers who are purchasing the plan for at least six months. The Rs 899 plan can also be purchased for three months. This is a sort of a similar offer to the one TelecomTalk reported about a couple of days back. Let's dive into the details.

JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer 2022

Jio is calling this offer the JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer 2022. Under the offer, users will get 100% value back from the company along with 15 days of validity. Let's look at the breakdown of the plans on offer and how much you would have to pay.

1. Rs 599 X 6 months plan (30 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels): Against the payment of Rs 4,241 (Rs 3,594 + Rs 647 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 4,500. The vouchers are of 4 different brands that are: Rs 1,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs 1,000 voucher of NetMeds and Rs 1,500 voucher of Ixigo. Additionally, all these customers will get 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months of validity that is part of the plan.

2. Rs 899 X 6 months plan (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels): Against the payment of Rs 6,365 (Rs 5,394 + Rs 971 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 6,500. The vouchers are of 4 different brands that are: Rs 2,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs 500 voucher of NetMeds & Rs 3,000 voucher of Ixigo. Additionally, all these customers will get 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity that is part of the plan.

3. Rs 899 X 3 months plan (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels): Against the payment of Rs 2,697 (Rs 3,182 + Rs 485 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 3,500. The vouchers are of 4 different brands that are: Rs. 1,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 500 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs. 500 voucher of NetMeds & Rs. 1,500 voucher of IXIGO. Please note, additional validity is not applicable on this plan.

Customers who buy any of the above plans will also get a 4K JioFiber Set-Top Box (STB) worth Rs 6,000 at no additional charges.