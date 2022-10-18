Vivo Collabs with Jio to Show 5G Cloud Gaming on Vivo X70 Pro+

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vivo said that it is playing a major role in understanding consumer pain points and finding solutions that will make the 5G experience seamless for the users. At Technology Day 2022, Vivo demonstrated unique user-centric innovations around optimising power consumption, multi-SIM capabilities, and antenna technologies. 

Highlights

  • Vivo India has just announced that it partnered with Reliance Jio's gaming platform - JioGamesCloud, powered by Jio True 5G.
  • The Chinese smartphone manufacturer used its flagship device - Vivo X70 Pro+, to showcase cloud gaming happening on the 5G network of Jio.
  • Vivo said that most of its 5G devices would support 5G SA by the end of October 2022.

Vivo 5G

Vivo India has just announced that it partnered with Reliance Jio's gaming platform - JioGamesCloud, powered by Jio True 5G. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer used its flagship device - Vivo X70 Pro+, to showcase cloud gaming happening on the 5G network of Jio. Vivo said that most of its 5G devices would support 5G SA by the end of October 2022. Vivo announced its first-ever Technology Day 2022 today. At the event, the company showcased multiple technology innovations in the smartphone segment, keeping the focus on 5G, imaging and design.

Vivo is the leading standalone (SA) smartphone contributor to 3GPP standards, with more than 8000 5G proposals to date, over 4000 5G invention patents with over 100 global standard experts working on 5G research.

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
