JioFiber Festival Bonanza is Live: Rs 4500 Benefit Offered to Customers

India's largest internet service provider (ISP), JioFiber, is now giving users Rs 4500 worth of benefits when the customers book new JioFiber plans or connections between October 1 to October 9, 2022. This is a festive offer from JioFiber, which will be applicable to the purchase of two postpaid plans from the company. JioFiber postpaid plans were introduced much after the JioFiber prepaid plans. The two postpaid plans from JioFiber, which will come with the offer, would cost Rs 599 and Rs 899. Neither of these plans is new but will be on offer from October 1 to October 9, 2022. Let's take a look at the offer in detail.

JioFiber Festival Bonanza Offer 2022

As mentioned, the two plans under the offer are Rs 599 and Rs 899 plans. Note that to avail the benefits of the offer; users would have to recharge the Rs 599 plan at least for 6 months and the Rs 899 plan at least for 3 months.

With the Rs 599 plan, users will get the following: Rs 1000 off at Reliance Digital, Rs 1000 off at Myntra, Rs 1000 off at Ajio, and Rs 1500 off at Ixigo. With the Rs 899 plan, users will get the following: Rs 500 off at Reliance Digital, Rs 500 off at Myntra, Rs 1000 off at Ajio, and Rs 1500 off at Ixigo.

Take a look at the image below to understand the offer better.

The Rs 599 postpaid plan from JioFiber brings customers 30 Mbps speed with 3.3TB of monthly data and a subscription to over 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms. There are also 550+ on-demand TV channels bundled with this plan. Users can request for a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app. Jio's website says that the 14 OTT apps will come for Rs 200. GST is also applicable to the final price.

The Rs 899 plan from JioFiber is also the same as the Rs 599 plan mentioned above. However, with the Rs 899 plan, customers get 100 Mbps speed.