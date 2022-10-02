JioFiber Festival Bonanza is Live: Rs 4500 Benefit Offered to Customers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio has recently rolled out the JioFiber Festival Bonanza offer. This offer is there for a limited time only. The two plans under the offer are Rs 599 and Rs 899 plans. Note that to avail the benefits of the offer; users would have to recharge the Rs 599 plan at least for 6 months and the Rs 899 plan at least for 3 months. 

Highlights

  • India's largest internet service provider (ISP), JioFiber, is now giving users Rs 4500 worth of benefits when the customers book new JioFiber plans or connections between October 1 to October 9, 2022.
  • This is a festive offer from JioFiber, which will be applicable to the purchase of two postpaid plans from the company.
  • The Rs 599 postpaid plan from JioFiber brings customers 30 Mbps speed with 3.3TB of monthly data and a subscription to over 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms.

Follow Us

JioFiber

India's largest internet service provider (ISP), JioFiber, is now giving users Rs 4500 worth of benefits when the customers book new JioFiber plans or connections between October 1 to October 9, 2022. This is a festive offer from JioFiber, which will be applicable to the purchase of two postpaid plans from the company. JioFiber postpaid plans were introduced much after the JioFiber prepaid plans. The two postpaid plans from JioFiber, which will come with the offer, would cost Rs 599 and Rs 899. Neither of these plans is new but will be on offer from October 1 to October 9, 2022. Let's take a look at the offer in detail.

JioFiber Festival Bonanza Offer 2022

As mentioned, the two plans under the offer are Rs 599 and Rs 899 plans. Note that to avail the benefits of the offer; users would have to recharge the Rs 599 plan at least for 6 months and the Rs 899 plan at least for 3 months.

With the Rs 599 plan, users will get the following: Rs 1000 off at Reliance Digital, Rs 1000 off at Myntra, Rs 1000 off at Ajio, and Rs 1500 off at Ixigo. With the Rs 899 plan, users will get the following: Rs 500 off at Reliance Digital, Rs 500 off at Myntra, Rs 1000 off at Ajio, and Rs 1500 off at Ixigo.

Take a look at the image below to understand the offer better.

JioFiber

The Rs 599 postpaid plan from JioFiber brings customers 30 Mbps speed with 3.3TB of monthly data and a subscription to over 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms. There are also 550+ on-demand TV channels bundled with this plan. Users can request for a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app. Jio's website says that the 14 OTT apps will come for Rs 200. GST is also applicable to the final price.

The Rs 899 plan from JioFiber is also the same as the Rs 599 plan mentioned above. However, with the Rs 899 plan, customers get 100 Mbps speed.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments