Reliance Jio 5G Speed Test First Look: Check Results

When it comes to the 5G spectrum, there's no beating Jio. It is the only telco in the country which has sub-GHz 5G spectrum. In the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, Jio acquired 700 MHz of spectrum PAN-India. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel don't have such a spectrum portfolio.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, showcased several 5G use cases on the first day of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.
  • The telco was also displaying how fast its 5G network is with a 5G speed test.
  • We saw a similar speed test from Vodafone Idea at the media event organised by the company in November 2021.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, showcased several 5G use cases on the first day of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The telco was also displaying how fast its 5G network is with a 5G speed test. We saw a similar speed test from Vodafone Idea at the media event organised by the company in November 2021. Jio is ready to commercially launch 5G soon in four cities of India - Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. By the year-end, Jio would have launched its 5G network in several other cities as well. When it comes to the 5G spectrum, there's no beating Jio. It is the only telco in the country which has sub-GHz 5G spectrum. In the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, Jio acquired 700 MHz of spectrum PAN-India. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel don't have such a spectrum portfolio. Anyway, now let's take a look at the speed of Jio's 5G networks.

Reliance Jio 5G Speed Test

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, Reliance Jio showcased the speed test of its network on the C-band. The Jio employee running the tests said that the C-band network of Jio is delivering anything between 1.4 Gbps to 1.7 Gbps speed at every instance the speed test is run. So we asked the person to run a speed test for us and recorded it. Take a look at the speed test by clicking on this link - https://youtube.com/shorts/Imf0x19FXKA.

After looking at this speed test, we moved forward to another one. This time, Jio used the mmWave band for the 5G test. The Jio 5G AirFiber network on SA (standalone) mmWave band (26 GHz, 4 x 100 MHz) was displaying a speed of 2.4 Gbps, while its peak download speed was mentioned at 2.6 Gbps. However, for the mmWave band speed, Jio didn't show us a live speed test. They just had an image that we have added below.

Jio

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

