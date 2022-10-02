Airtel Ads Leverages 5G and Introduces India to Immersive VR Advertisement

Bharti Airtel today unveiled India's first immersive Virtual Reality (VR) advertisement powered by 5G. Now brands will get access to new immersive ways for advertising via the advertisement format on the Airtel Thanks app. Immersive advertising isn't possible with the traditional advertising platform.

The ultra-fast, low-latency 5G network ensures the 3D visuals and videos are life-like. Through this ad format, brands can offer their customers an immersive ad that is without any lag, making it highly engaging. Airtel has roped in some of India’s leading brands, such as PepsiCo and SonyLIV, to create a pilot and demo the capabilities of this product at the Indian Mobile Congress.

Today, the Indian advertising industry is in flux – India’s 750M+ mobile users are increasingly spending more time on their mobile screens, an average of ~5 hours daily, according to an App Annie report. With reducing attention spans, brands are increasingly looking toward innovative mobile-first ad formats to connect with this next-generation audience, capture their attention and build awareness.

Commenting on this, Mr Adarsh Nair, CEO – of Airtel Digital said, “The biggest benefit of 5G is that it allows us to do more with low-latency. We are leveraging this technology to create India’s first ever immersive VR advertisement that offers brands a direct connect to consumers in a mobile-first environment. Brands can leverage this to create engaging, immersive, and personalized experiences for their customers.”