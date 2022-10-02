MediaTek, Invendis Partner to Bring 5G Routers and Wi-Fi Solutions Made in India

Invendis, a global leader in IoT (Internet of Things) platforms and cloud computing solutions, has partnered with MediaTek, a major semiconductor manufacturer, to bring 5G routers and Wi-Fi solutions made in India. This partnership will also give a boost to the 'Vocal for Local' under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign.

The collaboration will enable the rollout of a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and significant manufacturing capabilities in India. The new “Silbo” product line, upgrades the Invendis Business & Industrial communication solutions portfolio to include 4G/5G routers with Wi-Fi 4/5/6 standards, supporting multi-WAN, VPN, SD-WAN, NMS etc., across business verticals. The product line features MediaTek’s Networking and Connectivity solutions including MediaTek MT7628K/N/A - Router and Repeater Platform, MediaTek MT7621A/N - Dual-core Network Processor for 2x2/3x3/4x4 Wi-Fi platforms and MediaTek MT7915 Wi-Fi 6 Wave 1+ chipset build among others.

Satish Kulkarni, CEO of Invendis, said: “We are thrilled to launch our 5G and Wi-Fi routers which would help consumers and enterprise customers to provide secure, strong & seamless wireless networking solutions. As MediaTek is the world’s leading 5G and Wi-Fi chip supplier, we are happy to partner with them to offer faster and reliable solutions for our customers. We are confident that this engagement will drive innovation, rapid rollout of 5G products & services in India while helping consumers unlock the possibilities created by ultra-fast and reliable connectivity”.

MediaTek is the world’s leading 5G and Wi-Fi chip supplier and No. 1 Wi-Fi technology supplier across mobiles, broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices, gaming and IoT. The MediaTek home networking platforms include highly integrated Wi-Fi 4/5 connectivity that helps maximize benefits of 5G sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) connectivity into devices, before distributing the internet to users via super-fast Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 wireless, or multi-gigabit wired Ethernet connections.

“MediaTek’s complete range of Networking and Connectivity solutions is equipped to address dynamic customer requirements be it home, commercial or enterprise applications. Digitization has entered a new phase of growth with 5G, and Design in India will be the catalyst that will drive and empower the Indian smart devices ecosystem. Our diverse portfolio of 5G solutions reiterates our focus on R&D in collaboration with our OEMs,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Invendis expertise in Industrial Communication and Edge Computing solutions for the past 15 years ensures a great head start for offering 5G solutions. Invendis routers and gateways are engineered to be deployed out-of-the-box without additional programming and have the intelligence to stay connected.

Invendis Wireless solutions deliver secure, manageable, high-performance cellular networking for varied applications. This has ensured smooth application deployments for the customers with secured connectivity and remote management.