iPad Pro Models Tipped To Launch Later Today: Check Details

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Apple is not anticipated to have a launch event for the new iPad Pro models, in contrast to its Far Out event for the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. Gurman has previously said that a press release will be posted on the company's website to reveal the new iPad Pro model.

Highlights

  • Apple's M2 chip, which was recently introduced in the 2022 MacBook Air model, is supposed to be used in the new iPad models.
  • The release of iPadOS 16, Apple's most recent operating system for iPad devices, is also anticipated to get an announcement from the company.
  • iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip would come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display choices with the codenames J617 and J620.

Apple ipad Pro

The 2021 iPad Pro models, which used Apple's M1 CPUs from the previous generation, are scheduled to be replaced by new versions. Apple's M2 chip, which was recently introduced in the 2022 MacBook Air model, is supposed to be used in the new iPad models. This chip is said to provide a little improvement over the previous generation. The new models are anticipated to be released prior to the company's October 27 release of its quarterly and annual earnings.

Apple is not anticipated to have a launch event for the new iPad Pro models, in contrast to its "Far Out" event for the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. Gurman has previously said that a press release will be posted on the company's website to reveal the new iPad Pro model. Gurman added that Apple has been working on an iPad docking adapter that may be purchased separately in his most recent Power On newsletter. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the business is developing a stand-alone function to pair the tablet with a speaker hub. Similar functionality is also available on Amazon's Fire tablets, which customers can dock for charging and use as a stand for a smart display.

The release of iPadOS 16, Apple's most recent operating system for iPad devices, is also anticipated to get an announcement from the company. It was supposed to be out with iOS 16 but was postponed this year.

iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip Specifications: (Rumoured)

A tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates that the M2-powered iPad Pro model will launch later today. It is rumoured that the tablet would come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display choices with the codenames J617 and J620. According to a previous Power On newsletter from Gurman, the tablet will be powered by Apple's proprietary M2 chip, which debuted on the latest MacBook Air models.

