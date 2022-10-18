Google Pixel 7 Ultra Might Get a Large 1-inch Camera Sensor

Google just unveiled its flagship Pixel 7 range of phones. Now, it seems that the business intends to release a new product, maybe the Pixel 7 Ultra, which will have a huge 1-inch camera sensor on the rear. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski was the first to claim the existence of the Pixel 7 Ultra. According to Kuba, the codename for the model is Lynx, and L10 is its identification and was recently made public in the Search Engine behemoth's freshly disclosed source code for the Pixel 7 range.

Google Pixel 7 Ultra Camera Specifications (Rumoured)

The Pixel 7 Ultra model would have a triple camera configuration, as Kuba had previously disclosed. The 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, with 1.2um pixels and a size of 1/1.31 inches, is said to be the main shooter among the three sensors. Additionally, a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor with a size of 1/1.3 inches, which may serve as the telephoto lens, will be combined with this sensor. The 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor, which will be used for both the front-facing sensor and even the ultra wide-angle lens, is the third and final camera. However, a recent tweet from reputable tipper Ice Universe indicated that Google is also developing a Pixel 7 Ultra model. The current leak, however, contradicts Kuba's information and states that the smartphone would include a 1-inch sensor on the back.

The tweet did not, however, mention if Samsung would be developing this sensor. However, Sony has already made such a sensor available on the market. We can therefore infer, if this rumour is accurate, that Sony may be the company providing Google with the huge primary rear camera. The Pixel 7 Ultra, which will include a 50MP primary camera and a Sony IMX787 telephoto shooter, may also be produced by Apple supplier Foxconn, according to another well-known leaker, Digital Chat Station.

The Pixel Ultra does actually exist and may have better cameras than the Pixel Pro, which might help it become the finest photography phone, regardless of which leaker you choose to believe.