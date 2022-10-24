Diwali Offer 2022 Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Get these Smartphone Deals

For a month, Flipkart and Amazon have been hosting a significant Diwali sale on their websites. Massive discounts on a variety of things that users seldom ever receive during the year are being offered by the platforms. One of India's largest festivities is Diwali. E-commerce sites typically offer 5G phones and other devices at their lowest costs around this time of year in order to celebrate and draw in more customers.

Best Deals on 5G Phones

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which costs Rs 35,999, is an option for those looking to get a high-end Samsung 5G phone at an inexpensive price. Priced below Rs 50,000, the Galaxy S21 is the company's last year flagship model. It is priced at Rs 49,894 on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G phone is currently on sale at Amazon for Rs 11,999.

The iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs 59,990, which is less than its original list price of Rs 69,900. Customers are recommended to make their choice before the end of the day since this is likely your only opportunity to purchase the iPhone 13 at such a low price. Since a charger is a necessary component and is not included in the retail box of this iPhone, be aware that you will need to pay more money to get it.

The beginning pricing for the 128GB storage edition of the Nothing Phone (1) is Rs 29,999, whereas the price of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone through Flipkart is Rs 34,199. On the SBI bank credit card, there is a Rs 4,200 discount. With the bank card deal, you would be able to purchase the handset for less than Rs 30,000.

Consider buying the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ if you're seeking for the greatest 5G phone around Rs 20,000. People looking for high-quality 5G phones around Rs 30,000 might consider the Moto Edge 30, iQOO Neo 6, and Poco F4. You can purchase a 5G phone called the Moto Edge 30 Fusion on Flipkart for about Rs 43,000.

It is significant to remember that both e-commerce sites are providing additional discounts on various bank cards, which would further reduce the cost. To get even greater discounts on electronics, people can also take into account exchange offers. You won't be able to get a 5G phone if your budget is less than Rs 12,000, unfortunately. People can attempt to purchase a 5G phone for around Rs 15,000 and then use an exchange offer to obtain the 5G handset for under Rs 12,000 in price.