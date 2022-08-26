Nothing Phone (1) is Back in Stock on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) is back on Flipkart after a period of being unavailable for purchase and a price increase. Even though the manufacturer claims that "all Phone (1) models are available" right now, one of the top-end variants is still "sold out" as of the time this piece was being written. If you're thinking of purchasing a new Nothing Phone (1), these are all the facts you should be aware of.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications and Features

The 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display panel on the Nothing Phone (1) supports HDR10+ and has a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate as well as 240Hz touch sampling. Although the panel has a max brightness rating of 1200 nits, the software on the phone now limits that value to 700 nits. Both 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM are included with the phone.

Speaking of the camera features, there are two cameras on the back of the phone: a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and a second 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. For taking selfies and video calls, a 16MP front camera is also available.

With a 4,500mAh battery unit, the phone can be charged 33W faster than a standard charger using Quick Charge 4 or USB Power Delivery 3. A charger is not included with the box when purchasing the smartphone. Other features include triple microphones, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, and 12 5G bands. Nothing OS is based on Android 12 and promises three Android updates and four years of security patches.

Nothing Phone (1) New Pricing

The cost of the Nothing Phone (1) has suddenly increased, costing Rs 1,000 more than it did at launch on July 12. The revised price for the 8GB/128GB variant is Rs 33,999, the 8GB/256GB variant is Rs 36,999, and the 12GB/256GB variant is Rs 39,999. Additionally, buyers receive a Rs 1,500 instant discount on EMI transactions made using their HDFC Bank credit or debit card, and a Rs 1,000 quick discount on non-EMI transactions made using their HDFC Bank credit card. Additionally, users can exchange their old phones for discounts of up to Rs 17,0100.

Right now, buyers can choose between a black and white version of the Nothing Phone (1). Not all storage options are offered for both colours, though. The white Nothing Phone (1) is only available in the 8GB/256GB storage capacity, whereas the black model is available in all three storage options (8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB). This is because of the fact that the white Phone (1)'s 8GB/128GB variant isn't offered, and the 12GB/256GB model indicates that it is sold out.