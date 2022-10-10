Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Available at Best Price

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart has begun for Plus members. On Flipkart, the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently on sale for Rs 19,000 cheaper.

Highlights

  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is reduced by Rs19,000.
  • On October 11, 2022, the Diwali sale will begin for all Flipkart members.
  • The device is water and dust secure thanks to the IP68 certification.

S 21 FE 5G

The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart has begun for Plus members. Discounts are available on a variety of smartphones from manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and others, during the sale. Here is an offer for you if you want to get a high-end Android phone. A discount of Rs 19,000 is available on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The smartphone's initial price was Rs 54,999 when it was introduced in January of this year. On Flipkart, the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently on sale for Rs 19,000 cheaper. The price of the phone after the discount is Rs 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

A 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate is featured on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. A 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone, which is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor. The device contains a triple camera system on the back of the front camera. A 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 12MP primary lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor are all featured on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The smartphone sports a 32MP front camera for taking selfies. The phone's camera system has 30X Space Zoom, Portrait mode, Enhanced Night Mode, and Dual Shooting. Wireless power share, wireless fast charging 2.0, and 25W super-fast charging are all included with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The device is water and dust-secure thanks to the IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is reduced by Rs 19,000. The smartphone's starting price was Rs 54,999 when it was introduced in January of this year. On Flipkart, the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is presently discounted by Rs 19,000. The price of the phone after the discount is Rs 35,999. Moreover, any purchases made during the Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart with SBI Bank and Kotak Bank cards are eligible for a 10% discount. Users buying the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can receive Rs 1250 with the aforementioned bank offers. On October 11, 2022, the Diwali sale will begin for all Flipkart members.

