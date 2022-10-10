WhatsApp Might Soon Block Screenshots for View Once Images and Videos

The image or video that was intended to be watched only once might previously be screenshot by users. But as of right now, for some people, the screenshot is black and for others, taking one is impossible. It's noteworthy to note that even if you use a third-party plugin, the image will still appear black, as WABetaInfo, a website known for reporting new features in WhatsApp beta releases, pointed out.

  • To a select group of beta testers who download the app from the Play Store, this feature is now being rolled out.
  • Users can sign up for WhatsApp Premium through the Google Play Store or Apple's Test Flight for the beta versions of Android and iOS that are currently available.
  • This is excellent news for those who use WhatsApp to send sensitive material and only want the recipient to see the video or image once.

In an effort to compete with services like Snapchat and Instagram, WhatsApp last year added a new feature dubbed "View Once" that enables users to communicate photographs and videos that vanish after being viewed. This function is now being expanded upon by the platform, which also offers WhatsApp Premium, an optional subscription for business customers, and this time around, blocks snapshots and screen recordings for "View Once" images and videos.

Screenshot Blocking for View Once Images and Videos

To a select group of beta testers who download the app from the Play Store, this feature is now being rolled out. The image or video that was intended to be watched only once might previously be screenshot by users. But as of right now, for some people, the screenshot is black and for others, taking one is impossible. It's noteworthy to note that even if you use a third-party plugin, the image will still appear black, as WABetaInfo, a website known for reporting new features in WhatsApp beta releases, pointed out.

A notification stating that the screenshot attempt was "blocked for added privacy" is now displayed by WhatsApp whenever someone tries to snap one while viewing "View Once" media. In order to protect the person who supplied the screenshot or video, the final snapshot or screen recording will additionally display this alert rather than the actual content.

This is excellent news for those who use WhatsApp to send sensitive material and only want the recipient to see the video or image once. Additionally, the developers are continually striving to enhance the functionality, so any exploits that are discovered in the upcoming days may be fixed in a later version of WhatsApp.

About WhatsApp Premium

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the functionality was first introduced in May and offers cutting-edge functions, including quick customer contact, in addition to some enhancements when connecting new devices. For individuals who have a Business account, however, this is intended. Users can sign up for WhatsApp Premium through the Google Play Store or Apple's Test Flight for the beta versions of Android and iOS that are currently available.

