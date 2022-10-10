Infinix INBook X2 Plus, 43Y1 TV India Launch Date Announced

Infinix, a company that first only produced smartphones in India, has since expanded its product line to include laptops, smart TVs, and audio. In the midst of this year's holiday season, the company is preparing to introduce a new smart TV and a new laptop in India. The company joined the smart TV and laptop market last year. The launch dates for the Infinix INBook X2 Plus and 43Y1 TV in India have been announced. On October 12th, both devices will make their debut in the nation. With the next products, the corporation will increase its portfolio of laptops and televisions. Let's take a look at the features of both devices.

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Specification and Features

The laptop will have a 15-inch display with an FHD resolution and 300 nits of maximum brightness. It will be 1.58 kg in weight and have a metal unibody made of an aluminium alloy. It is confirmed that the future model will include an LED flash and a 1080p webcam.

Additionally, the INBook X2 Plus is rumoured to include a 50WHr battery that supports 65W fast charging over the USB-C connection. It will have a lighted keyboard and be offered in three colour options.

Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV Specification and Feature

The display is surrounded by tiny bezels on the Infinix 43Y1 smart TV. It has been revealed that the television has a 43-inch screen with FHD resolution and 300 nits of brightness. It will come with entertainment apps already installed. The other features, which include 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, and Android OS, are anticipated to be the same as those of the 32Y1 TV.

The availability of OTT apps, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and Hotstar, on the gadget has been confirmed. A 20W speaker with a Dolby Stereo configuration was also confirmed by the manufacturer.

