Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Launched in India: Check Details

Xiaomi has just launched a new TV series in India called the 'Smart TV X Series'. This new Smart TV series from Xiaomi is geared to bring users a 4K cinematic experience. It would be available in the country in three different sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Xiaomi has tried to deliver a premium TV look and feel to the models in the new Smart TV X series. Let's take a look at the specifications and the price of the TVs in the series.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series comes with support for 4K resolution. It would be able to support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series features Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), an in-house image-processing algorithm. It has a 94% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut which would enable the users to get an experience of 1.07 billion colours that would bring out the best visual experience for any content.

For audio, the new Smart TV series from Xiaomi comes with support for Dolby Audio and has powerful 30W speakers. The Smart TVs further come with support for DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology. The Smart TVs in this series would run on Android TV 10 platform out of the box with PatchWall on top. It would be powered by the 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip and also feature 2GB RAM + 8GB internal storage. These new Smart TVs would be able to support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There will be 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with an AV and an earphone port.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Price

Xiaomi's Smart TV X Series would be available in three sizes in India:

43-inch: Rs 28,999 50-inch: Rs 34,999 55-inch: Rs 39,999

The new TV series from Xiaomi would be available across all the Mi Homes and retail stores along with Flipkart and Xiaomi India's official website.