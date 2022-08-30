iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Support for Satellite Communication

Apple's iPhone 14 series is going to go official in a matter of a week. Apple has announced a launch event for September 7, 2022. The launch event would bring the latest iPhone 14 series as well as the Apple Watch Series 8. There have been multiple reports on what the iPhone 14 series would feature for the users. Now, another report has surfaced. According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely going to include support for satellite communication in the iPhone 14 series. Kuo said that satellite communication is one of the test items for the iPhone 14 series before the devices went for mass production. Kuo confirmed that Apple had completed the hardware tests for this feature.

Satellite communication is going to be an integral part of the connectivity ecosystem in the coming future. India has also allowed private satcom (satellite communication) players to enter the telecom market and offer satellite broadband services.

There were reports that the iPhone 13 series could feature the support for satellite connectivity. But that didn't happen because there was no appropriate business model negotiated at that point.

In 2022, we could get to see the new iPhone 14 model called iPhone 14 Max. It would be interesting to see whether Apple would ditch the mini variant completely or whether the iPhone mini fans will still have something to look forward to. iPhone 13 mini is still available in the market in case Apple decides not to launch the iPhone 14 mini.

More should be cleared on the day of the iPhone 14 series launch.