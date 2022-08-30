TRAI to Conduct Consumer Survey on Tariffs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon conduct a survey on tariffs for wireline and wireless subscribers in India. The survey will be conducted both in online as well as offline mode during September 2022. TRAI has chosen the M/s Academy of Management Studies (AMS), a survey agency based out of New Delhi, to carry out the consumer survey. This survey will take place in the month of September 2022. TRAI has selected four LSAs (Licensed Service Areas), namely Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, for the survey.

It would be a three-fold survey from the consumer perspective, said TRAI. The first would be to understand the consumer views on tariff offerings. The second would be to gauge the awareness and efficacy of regulatory provisions related to consumer protection, and lastly, the third one would be to understand the efficacy of the transparency framework in the publishing of tariff offers or in advertisements given by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

The survey would enable TRAI to implement better regulatory compliances for the TSPs. It would look after the consumers and their needs at the end of the day. Since the telcos have been making changes to the tariffs at regular intervals now and bringing new plans, it is imperative for the regulatory body to ensure that the consumers stay on top of the offerings at all times so that they don't feel cheated.