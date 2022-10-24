BSNL Diwali Offer 2022: Rs 1198 and Rs 439 Plans Launched

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plans as a part of the Diwali offer 2022. These plans are applicable for consumers all across the country. There might be a few circles where BSNL doesn't offer these plans, but since they are a part of the Diwali offer, almost every consumer should be able to recharge with the two new plans. The Diwali 2022 offer from BSNL has introduced two new plans - Rs 1198 and Rs 439 plan. Let's take a look at their benefits.

BSNL Diwali Offer Plans Explained

BSNL Rs 1198 Plan: The Rs 1198 plan from BSNL is introduced for consumers who want a long-term prepaid plan at an affordable cost with basic benefits. With this plan, users will get 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS per month. The plan is valid for 365 days or 12 months. Every month the benefits will renew up till the expiry of the prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 439 Plan: The Rs 439 plan from BSNL will give users unlimited voice calling along with 300 SMS in total. The total validity of this plan is 90 days.

The Rs 439 plan is a good option for consumers who want to just consume voice calling benefits. There's no data included with this plan at all. The 1198 plan can also be good for users who aren't consuming a lot of data every day and just need mobile network services occasionally. Users who want to just call and don't require data benefits can go with the Rs 439 plan without any doubt.

These are the two new plans which are a part of the Diwali offer from BSNL. Both these plans are now available for the BSNL users to recharge with. You can go to the official website of BSNL or download the telco's Selfcare mobile app for recharging with these new plans.