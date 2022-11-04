Lava Blaze 5G is Coming to India in Three Days

Without a doubt, 5G is the mobile technology of the future. And no, this isn't a reference to the upcoming Star Wars film! The Lava Blaze 5G is expected to launch in India in 2022 and will have a variety of incredible features. The business tweeted that the launch date of its upcoming 5G phone is November 7. Similar features to his Lava Blaze smartphone, which debuted earlier this year, are reportedly present in the new gadget. The cost of his upcoming 5G smartphone has not been made public by the company. It has been confirmed, though, that the product is offered on Amazon's official website.

Ashwini Vaishnav, the Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, unveiled the Lava Blaze 5G at the October India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC). The smartphone will undoubtedly launch as a low-cost 5G option with a starting price of about Rs 10,000.

Lava Blaze 5G Specs

The smartphone will have a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD IPS display, according to Lava. It has a 2.5D curved panel and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Android 12 operating system and MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC power the Lava Blaze 5G. The phone has 4GB of RAM built-in and can support up to 3GB of additional virtual storage. Additionally, 128GB of onboard storage is included. With a 50-megapixel AI primary camera and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera, it has three rear cameras. The battery capacity for the Lava Blaze 5G is 5,000 mAh. Still, the secret is the battery life and charging speed.

The new Lava Blaze offers users cutting-edge features like potent camera setups, premium level configurations, responsive viewing experience, and a sizable battery capacity in addition to 5G network connectivity. Users can complete their tasks easily and quickly, thanks to these powerful features.

The Lava Blaze has a 20:9 IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and 396 ppi. Lava Blaze has four cameras on the back to improve the photographer's experience. A 64 MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera are among these cameras. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera can be used to take pictures and videos.

Lava Blaze's performance is supported by an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Immensity 810 MT6833 chipset, which ensures consistently quick operation. The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU offers users access to excellent graphics as well. A 5000mAh lithium polymer battery powers Lava Blaze. This battery cannot be taken out of the device and supports fast charging with a 30W charging mechanism.

128GB of internal memory, with support for expansion up to 256GB, is enough to meet user storage needs. Lava Blaze has both 4G VoLTE and 5G connectivity, which can be used for calling and internet browsing. Other connectivity features like Wi-Fi, mobile hotspot, USB OTG, A-GPS, and Bluetooth v5.0 are also included.