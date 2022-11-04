Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Finally Here; but Doesn’t Work on All Devices

Anyone looking to cut their Netflix costs should read this PSA. The $6.99 per month Netflix Basic with Ads plan is available globally as of right now. The Netflix app on the Apple TV box does not support the ad-supported plan, which is a major snag for users of the Apple ecosystem. Although it's unclear if this will hold true in the long run, a support document states that the Apple TV is not a supported device for Netflix Basic with ads as of today's launch.

You are totally out of luck if you own an Apple TV. On any of Apple's streaming devices, the Basic with ads Netflix plan is not available. Similar to this, if you use a PlayStation 3 to binge-watch Netflix, you won't be able to do so after switching to the new plan. On the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the strategy operates as intended.

The Netflix app for tvOS has recently lagged behind competitors in a number of features (such as not supporting any interactive video content), but this is unquestionably the most significant omission.

Netflix merely states that users of Apple TV on the ads plan will need to switch to another device or upgrade to a more expensive ad-free paid tier in order to stream content. On the Mac and other Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad, you can stream Netflix with ads (through Safari).

Netflix Basic with ads becomes available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Korea for a monthly cost of $6.99. The package includes 720p streaming access for one device at a time to the Netflix catalogue. Per hour of streamed content, users can anticipate seeing advertisements for about 4 minutes.