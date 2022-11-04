Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Finally Here; but Doesn’t Work on All Devices

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

The Netflix app for tvOS has recently lagged behind competitors in a number of features (such as not supporting any interactive video content), but this is unquestionably the most significant omission. Netflix merely states that users of Apple TV on the ads plan will need to switch to another device or upgrade to a more expensive ad-free paid tier in order to stream content.

Highlights

  • Netflix merely states that users of Apple TV on the ads plan will need to switch to another device or upgrade to a more expensive ad-free paid tier in order to stream content.
  • On the Mac and other Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad, you can stream Netflix with ads (through Safari).
  • The package includes 720p streaming access for one device at a time to the Netflix catalogue.

Follow Us

Netflix

Anyone looking to cut their Netflix costs should read this PSA. The $6.99 per month Netflix Basic with Ads plan is available globally as of right now. The Netflix app on the Apple TV box does not support the ad-supported plan, which is a major snag for users of the Apple ecosystem. Although it's unclear if this will hold true in the long run, a support document states that the Apple TV is not a supported device for Netflix Basic with ads as of today's launch.

You are totally out of luck if you own an Apple TV. On any of Apple's streaming devices, the Basic with ads Netflix plan is not available. Similar to this, if you use a PlayStation 3 to binge-watch Netflix, you won't be able to do so after switching to the new plan. On the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the strategy operates as intended.

The Netflix app for tvOS has recently lagged behind competitors in a number of features (such as not supporting any interactive video content), but this is unquestionably the most significant omission.

Netflix merely states that users of Apple TV on the ads plan will need to switch to another device or upgrade to a more expensive ad-free paid tier in order to stream content. On the Mac and other Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad, you can stream Netflix with ads (through Safari).

Netflix Basic with ads becomes available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Korea for a monthly cost of $6.99. The package includes 720p streaming access for one device at a time to the Netflix catalogue. Per hour of streamed content, users can anticipate seeing advertisements for about 4 minutes.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments