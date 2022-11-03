Netflix Basic With Ads Subscription to Launch on November 3: Check Details

On November 3, which is the day after today, Netflix will officially offer their Basic with Ads subscription. This will be the company's more affordable ad-supported subscription that supports 720p or HD video quality. Users will have to pay $6.99 (or Rs 578) per month. If and when it releases in India, this price is unlikely to apply.

The adoption of the new Basic with ad plan won't have any effect on consumers' current plans, according to Netflix. The company already offers a Basic pack, but this one is devoid of adverts and allows users to completely unblock any content. There are also premium-priced Standard and Premium subscriptions available.

Difference Between Basic and the New Ad Plan

According to Netflix, most things remain the same, and consumers only watch 4 to 5 minutes of advertisements on average every hour. The platform further said that viewers would see 15 or 30-second advertisements prior to any programme or film. According to Netflix, the new option won't allow users to download titles, and only a few movies and TV episodes will be initially accessible due to licence limitations.

When Will India Be Able To Subscribe to Netflix Basic With Ads?

Only 12 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States are now receiving this new Netflix membership, not including India. However, according to Netflix's official site, the programme will eventually be extended to more nations. There is a possibility that this Netflix Basic with Ads subscription will become available to Indians in the future.

What May the Price Be in India?

There are no official details available at this time. However, the company anticipates offering this package at a lower price than its present ones. The company's current lowest-cost membership is for Netflix Mobile, which costs Rs 149. Given that this one would also contain advertisements, if Netflix intends to offer the Basic with Ads package in India, it may be less expensive.