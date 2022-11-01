How to Switch Netflix Profiles and Avoid Paying Extra for Password Sharing

By 2023, Netflix will begin charging users extra fees if they disclose their profile passwords to others. Netflix will be adding more fees to the billing information of the account in order to increase income and prevent too many users from utilising one account. Although the OTT juggernaut has not disclosed the fees, it is anticipated that they will range from $3 to $4. So, stop sharing your Netflix login information with others, or you risk a fine from the company. Get your friends who are currently using your Netflix account to sign up for their own. When switching to a new profile, users of someone else's account can keep their Netflix personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preference.

The detailed instructions for moving your Netflix profile to a new account are provided below.

How To Move Your Netflix Account’s Profile to Another One

Open Netflix on a web browser.

Log into the Netflix account from which you want to transfer your profile.

Visit the Account page by selecting it from the drop-down menu on the homepage.

If you want to create a new account, choose the profile under the Parental Controls and Profiles section.

Select the Transfer link found in the Transfer Profile section at this point.

NOTE: You’ll be prompted by Netflix to provide a copy of the original account's profile.

After that, enter your desired password and email address to establish your new account.

Finish the setup, then follow the prompts on the screen.

Upon completion of the profile transfer, Netflix will notify you.

Notably, users can also turn off Profile Transfer in their account settings at any time.

Netflix also allows users to customise or delete profiles on Android and iOS devices. To customise your profile-