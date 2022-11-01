How to Switch Netflix Profiles and Avoid Paying Extra for Password Sharing

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Get your friends who are currently using your Netflix account to sign up for their own. When switching to a new profile, users of someone else's account can keep their Netflix personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preference.

Highlights

  • By 2023, Netflix will begin charging users extra fees if they disclose their profile password to others.
  • Although the OTT juggernaut has not disclosed the fees, it is anticipated that they will range from $3 to $4.
  • When switching to a new profile, users of someone else's account can keep their Netflix personalised.

Follow Us

Netflix

By 2023, Netflix will begin charging users extra fees if they disclose their profile passwords to others. Netflix will be adding more fees to the billing information of the account in order to increase income and prevent too many users from utilising one account. Although the OTT juggernaut has not disclosed the fees, it is anticipated that they will range from $3 to $4. So, stop sharing your Netflix login information with others, or you risk a fine from the company. Get your friends who are currently using your Netflix account to sign up for their own. When switching to a new profile, users of someone else's account can keep their Netflix personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preference.

The detailed instructions for moving your Netflix profile to a new account are provided below.

How To Move Your Netflix Account’s Profile to Another One

  • Open Netflix on a web browser.
  • Log into the Netflix account from which you want to transfer your profile.
  • Visit the Account page by selecting it from the drop-down menu on the homepage.
  • If you want to create a new account, choose the profile under the Parental Controls and Profiles section.
  • Select the Transfer link found in the Transfer Profile section at this point.

NOTE: You’ll be prompted by Netflix to provide a copy of the original account's profile.

  • After that, enter your desired password and email address to establish your new account.
  • Finish the setup, then follow the prompts on the screen.
  • Upon completion of the profile transfer, Netflix will notify you.
  • Notably, users can also turn off Profile Transfer in their account settings at any time.

Netflix also allows users to customise or delete profiles on Android and iOS devices. To customise your profile-

  • Go to your Netflix account's Manage Profiles page.
  • Then select the profile you want to change.
  • Change the profile's name, image, or language.
  • If you are unable to change a profile from your device, open a web browser and go to Netflix.com. Then, proceed as described above.
  • Save your changes.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments