DIPA Appreciates the New Wireless Licensing Reforms

The national group for telecommunications network providers, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), said that the nation's 5G telecom infrastructure installation will be cleared more quickly as a result of the recent wireless licencing reforms. 5G cells will be placed on existing street furniture like street lights, electricity poles, etc, to facilitate quicker deployment and obtain wider coverage. For such situations, it is no longer necessary to submit a formal application for SACFA. As a result of reform attempts, a straightforward registration process that may be downloaded immediately has taken the position of clearance in these situations. Additionally, a 90% reduction in the processing cost was made. As a result of the reform, telecom providers will have lower transaction costs, resulting in improved service and wider coverage.

Large-Scale Rollout of 4G and 5G Technology To Link All Regions of India

The improvements are in accordance with the Indian Government's objective for a resilient network technology for the widespread deployment of 4G and 5G technology to connect all parts of India and close the digital divide, according to Mr T.R. Dua, Director-General of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association. Without a doubt, our Honorable PM Modi and the Indian government is working extremely hard to remove all of the barriers that previously existed in the telecom industry.

Prior to the change, the clearance procedure was based on scrutiny and partially online, which added to its time-consuming nature. Currently, the entire procedure is done online, and self-declaration-based clearance has taken the position of approval based on inspection. Nearly all of the towers are quickly demolished. In a relatively small number of situations, primarily those involving towers near airports and other important places, clearance is completed in no more than one month.

With this change, telecom infrastructure providers will hasten the construction of next-generation networks, connecting rural residents who are marginalised while also raising the level of service in the nation. They commend the Indian government's proactive approach to putting these progressive reforms into action. These reforms are designed to hasten the deployment of telecom infrastructure in the nation and to make it easier for the telecom industry to conduct business. The sector applauds the government's efforts to enhance them and is still committed to helping the nation experience inclusive digital growth and development.