Redmi 6A Available During the Mi Clearance Sale for Rs 3,999

The company's budget phone, the Redmi 6A, is now offered at the lowest price ever. The Redmi 6A, which had a starting price of Rs 6999, is currently on sale for Rs 3999. Only the Mi Clearance sale qualifies for the discounted price.

Redmi 6A

Smartphones may be purchased for as little as Rs 3999 during Mi's clearance sale. Most phones in India priced under Rs 6000 are listed on the website. However, the recently released Redmi phones are not included in the discount. The company's budget phone, the Redmi 6A, is now offered for the lowest price ever. Here's a guide to getting the deal.

Discounted Price for the Redmi 6A

The company's budget phone, the Redmi 6A, is now offered at the lowest price ever. The Redmi 6A, which had a starting price of Rs 6999, is currently on sale for Rs 3999. Only the Mi Clearance sale qualifies for the discounted price. It's vital to remember that the Redmi 6A is a fairly entry-level phone with very modest features. The phone is an excellent value at Rs 3999 and boasts respectable camera specifications. On the other hand, phones acquired at a discount do not come with a warranty. Limited post-sale services will also be provided to users. This is a crucial consideration to bear in mind before purchasing the Redmi 6A at a discount.

There are other items in the Mi clearance sale that might be of interest to you. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7, two models from the earlier Note series, will be priced under Rs 6000. All three Redmi devices—the Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1 Lite, and Redmi Y2—cost less than Rs 5000.

In related news, Redmi is getting ready to introduce the Note 12 series in India. The business has already made the Note 12 series official in China and is currently working to introduce the Note 12 Pro Plus to India. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition are all part of the Note 12 series.

Xiaomi simultaneously unveiled the Redmi Note 12 5G in China. The phone has a flat 6.6-inch display. It has a punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The touch sampling rate on the screen is 240Hz as well.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

