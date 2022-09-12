Redmi 6A Blast Allegedly Kills an Indian Woman

According to reports, this is the first time a phone battery explosion has claimed a life. The explosion's cause is being looked into, according to Xiaomi, which responded promptly to the situation.

Redmi 6A

Although there have been a number of reported instances of phone battery explosions, the most recent one is the most horrifying. A Redmi 6A smartphone battery exploded at night, according to the tech YouTuber MD Talk YT, and his aunt perished. According to reports, this is the first time a phone battery explosion has claimed a life. The explosion's cause is being looked into, according to Xiaomi, which responded promptly to the situation.

Additional Details Regarding the Incident

According to the YouTuber, the woman kept her phone next to her pillow while she slept. However, note that the YouTuber withheld information regarding whether the alleged Redmi 6A had been damaged beforehand or was charged at the time of the occurrence. The YouTuber posted about the battery explosion incident on Twitter and tagged the corporation to get more information. Not only that, but he also posted images of the deceased woman lying in a pool of her own blood on the bed. The Redmi 6A was entirely burned and ruined in one of the three pictures he posted.

Xiaomi, as we've already said, quickly commented on the situation and stated that they are looking into what caused the battery explosion. The company hasn't officially disclosed the cause of the battery explosion yet. In response to the YouTuber, Xiaomi India's support page stated, "At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of the utmost importance, and we take such matters extremely seriously. At this point, our team is trying to get in touch with the affected family, and determine the cause of the incident. We stand with the family in this time of difficulty and hope to support them in any way possible."

The YouTuber encouraged the Indian government and smartphone makers to adopt stringent safety laws for mobile devices in the wake of the horrible occurrence in order to stop this kind of thing from happening again.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

