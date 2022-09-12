Vivo Y22 Indian Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen of the Vivo Y22 has a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It includes an 8MP selfie camera on the front. A 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an LED flash are all located on the device's back panel. The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers the Vivo Y22. It has up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Highlights

  • The cost of each model will be Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499.
  • The phone will be available in Metaverse Green and Starlight Blue colour options.
  • Display size for the Vivo Y22 is 6.55 inches IPS LCD.

Follow Us

Vivo Y22

The Vivo Y22 is anticipated to be on sale in India soon. This week, new phones from Motorola, Realme, OPPO, and iQOO will be unveiled in India. The Vivo Y22 could possibly become officially available at the same moment. The cost of the Y22 for the Indian market was leaked by Pricebaba ahead of the anticipated debut.

According to the report, Indian users will be able to choose between the Vivo Y22's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. Priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively, for both versions. The phone will be available in Metaverse Green and Starlight Blue colour options. According to a recent report, consumers in India would receive a cashback of Rs 1,000 on credit card and credit card EMI purchases made through SBI Bank, Kotak Bank, and OneCard. Since the Vivo Y22 recently made its debut in Southeast Asian countries, its specifications are already public knowledge.

Vivo Y22 Specifications (Leaked)

The 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen of the Vivo Y22 has a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It includes an 8MP selfie camera on the front. A 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an LED flash are all located on the device's back panel. The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers the Vivo Y22. It has up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device and enables 18W charging over USB-C. A side-facing fingerprint scanner is installed.

The Vivo Y22 (2022) has 64GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card and runs Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. The dual-SIM Vivo Y22 (2022) weighs 190.00 grams and has dimensions of 164.30 x 76.00 x 8.38mm. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C, Micro-USB, and FM radio as connectivity options. The phone has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass/magnetometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments