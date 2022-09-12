Vivo Y22 Indian Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Vivo Y22 is anticipated to be on sale in India soon. This week, new phones from Motorola, Realme, OPPO, and iQOO will be unveiled in India. The Vivo Y22 could possibly become officially available at the same moment. The cost of the Y22 for the Indian market was leaked by Pricebaba ahead of the anticipated debut.

According to the report, Indian users will be able to choose between the Vivo Y22's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. Priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively, for both versions. The phone will be available in Metaverse Green and Starlight Blue colour options. According to a recent report, consumers in India would receive a cashback of Rs 1,000 on credit card and credit card EMI purchases made through SBI Bank, Kotak Bank, and OneCard. Since the Vivo Y22 recently made its debut in Southeast Asian countries, its specifications are already public knowledge.

Vivo Y22 Specifications (Leaked)

The 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen of the Vivo Y22 has a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It includes an 8MP selfie camera on the front. A 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an LED flash are all located on the device's back panel. The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers the Vivo Y22. It has up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device and enables 18W charging over USB-C. A side-facing fingerprint scanner is installed.

The Vivo Y22 (2022) has 64GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card and runs Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. The dual-SIM Vivo Y22 (2022) weighs 190.00 grams and has dimensions of 164.30 x 76.00 x 8.38mm. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C, Micro-USB, and FM radio as connectivity options. The phone has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass/magnetometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.