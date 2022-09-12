WhatsApp Could Bring Camera Shortcut Feature for iPhones Soon

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new camera shortcut as part of the iOS beta version 22.19.0.75. The TestFlight build is 22.19.0, and the version indicated in WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75. This new option will be situated next to the new chat option and will make it simple for you to select a photo or a video for posting as a Status or sending to someone else.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new camera shortcut as part of the iOS beta version 22.19.0.75.
  • The TestFlight build is 22.19.0, and the version indicated in WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75.
  • At case you weren't aware, the iOS version of WhatsApp currently has a camera option in the bottom section.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

There is a big list of enhancements for WhatsApp that we might see shortly. It was recently mentioned that it would soon feature the capability for you to message yourself, and now we are hearing about a potential camera shortcut. Here is how it will go.

WhatsApp Working on a Camera Shortcut

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new camera shortcut as part of the iOS beta version 22.19.0.75. The TestFlight build is 22.19.0, and the version indicated in WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75. This new option will be situated next to the new chat option and will make it simple for you to select a photo or a video for posting as a Status or sending to someone else.

In case you weren't aware, the iOS version of WhatsApp currently has a camera option in the bottom section. The new Communities area, which is currently available to certain beta users, is to blame for the position adjustment. To assist users quickly managing all of their groups and creating sub-groups for various areas of interest, WhatsApp has included a new feature called Communities. Not only that, a month ago, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android was also found to have a new camera shortcut. The search bar's neighbour on Android is where you'll find this choice. This implies that the new transformation will soon start to take shape. The precise timing of this remains to be revealed. Both the addition of the Communities tab and the relocation of the camera shortcut are things we anticipate happening simultaneously. The Communities feature has not yet begun to trickle out to the general public on WhatsApp.

A report from earlier this month said that WhatsApp is developing a new feature for enterprises that will allow them to monitor chats from their connected devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses. Users will be able to use extra features, including the capability to make a unique business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future under a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments