WhatsApp Could Bring Camera Shortcut Feature for iPhones Soon

There is a big list of enhancements for WhatsApp that we might see shortly. It was recently mentioned that it would soon feature the capability for you to message yourself, and now we are hearing about a potential camera shortcut. Here is how it will go.

WhatsApp Working on a Camera Shortcut

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new camera shortcut as part of the iOS beta version 22.19.0.75. The TestFlight build is 22.19.0, and the version indicated in WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75. This new option will be situated next to the new chat option and will make it simple for you to select a photo or a video for posting as a Status or sending to someone else.

In case you weren't aware, the iOS version of WhatsApp currently has a camera option in the bottom section. The new Communities area, which is currently available to certain beta users, is to blame for the position adjustment. To assist users quickly managing all of their groups and creating sub-groups for various areas of interest, WhatsApp has included a new feature called Communities. Not only that, a month ago, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android was also found to have a new camera shortcut. The search bar's neighbour on Android is where you'll find this choice. This implies that the new transformation will soon start to take shape. The precise timing of this remains to be revealed. Both the addition of the Communities tab and the relocation of the camera shortcut are things we anticipate happening simultaneously. The Communities feature has not yet begun to trickle out to the general public on WhatsApp.

A report from earlier this month said that WhatsApp is developing a new feature for enterprises that will allow them to monitor chats from their connected devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses. Users will be able to use extra features, including the capability to make a unique business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future under a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium.